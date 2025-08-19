Voss Capital LP Invests $1.15 Million in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.