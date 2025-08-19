Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.