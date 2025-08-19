ZEGA Investments LLC Acquires 5,178 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.4% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.