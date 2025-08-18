Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $132,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.57 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.16.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

