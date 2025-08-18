BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $105,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $210.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

