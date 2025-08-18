Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

