Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Increased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.