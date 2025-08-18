Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $649.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

