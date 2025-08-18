Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $13,588,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $488.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $371.16 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

