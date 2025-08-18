Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,461,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 374,519 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,197,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3%

TJX Companies stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.