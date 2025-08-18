Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 657 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $649.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.42 and a 200-day moving average of $591.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

