Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,100,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541,173 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,783,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,683,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9%

WMT opened at $99.96 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,334 shares of company stock worth $13,526,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

