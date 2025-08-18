Qtron Investments LLC Sells 215 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,238.95 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $526.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

