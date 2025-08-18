Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $239.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $192.86 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.