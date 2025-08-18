Alpha Family Trust Acquires 1,330 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $93.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

