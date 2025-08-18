Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Trimmed by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,912,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $238.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

