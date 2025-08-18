Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Boosted by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 168.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ORCL opened at $248.48 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

