Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 2.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,463,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,982,000 after purchasing an additional 534,884 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 205,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 166,374 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

NYSE C opened at $93.66 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

