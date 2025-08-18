M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,224 Chevron Corporation $CVX

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.49. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

