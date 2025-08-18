BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $140.49 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,689 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $140,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $556.11 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

