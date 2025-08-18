Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

