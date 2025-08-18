Corient IA LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

