Qtron Investments LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.50.

Salesforce Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $242.78 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.