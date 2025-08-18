Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 447 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,503,899,000 after buying an additional 105,111 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,136,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

