Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $81,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.47.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1%

DE stock opened at $488.68 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $371.16 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

