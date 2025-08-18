Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,295,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

