Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 84,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

