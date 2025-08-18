Lee Financial Co Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,334,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,182,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $427.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.79 and its 200-day moving average is $427.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.