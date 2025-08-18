M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

