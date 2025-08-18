Petix & Botte Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $316.47 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

