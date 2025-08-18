Versor Investments LP Has $1.46 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 347.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Seek First Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a market cap of $262.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

