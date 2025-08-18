Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 1,894 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 680,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $264,786,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 281,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,391,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.48.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

