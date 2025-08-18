Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 1,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $177.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

