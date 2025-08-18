Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

