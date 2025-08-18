Wellington Management Group LLP Has $13.54 Billion Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.85% of UnitedHealth Group worth $13,537,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $304.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Bank of America cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

