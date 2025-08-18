Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,493,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,497,190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,622,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.