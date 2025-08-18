Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – August 15th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, and Arista Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that build, operate or provide telecommunications infrastructure and services—such as wireless voice, broadband internet, and data transmission. These businesses typically generate steady, subscription-based revenue streams and often pay regular dividends, making them attractive to income-oriented investors. Their performance is influenced by factors like network investment, technological upgrades (e.g., 5G), and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,592,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,158,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.95. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,196. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.03. 5,641,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,766. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,815,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,339,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $136.41. 3,922,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,708. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Further Reading