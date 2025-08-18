McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Decreased by Fairscale Capital LLC

Fairscale Capital LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $274.70 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.