Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $7.44 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,320,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,785 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $248.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

