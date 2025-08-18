GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.