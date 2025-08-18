Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $106.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

