Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

