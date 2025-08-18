Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 478 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $649.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

