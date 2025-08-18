Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $38.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,815 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

