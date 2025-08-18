Promising Retail Stocks To Follow Now – August 15th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Micron Technology, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to individual consumers. They span a variety of formats—brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets and specialty shops—and their performance often mirrors consumer spending patterns and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,821,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,800,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.28. Tesla has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $37.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,957,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,502,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.47.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,297,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,836,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,689,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,855,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.69.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,906,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.51.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,985,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $477.34. 3,088,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.79. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $437.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

