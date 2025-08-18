Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 17th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and NU are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing partial ownership in the issuing bank. Their value and dividends are influenced by factors such as interest rates, credit quality, economic cycles and regulatory requirements. Investors buy bank stocks for potential dividend income and capital appreciation tied to the bank’s financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,393,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,038,980. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.68 on Friday, hitting $290.48. 7,339,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 130,466,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

