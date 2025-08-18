Top Water Stocks To Watch Now – August 15th

Home Depot, PepsiCo, and Progressive are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves supplying, treating or managing water resources. This includes water utilities, infrastructure contractors and technology firms that develop purification, desalination or water‐management solutions. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to the essential—and increasingly scarce—resource of clean water. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.68. 2,382,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,234. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.36. 4,717,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,995. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,831. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. Progressive has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

