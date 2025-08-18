Danaher Corporation $DHR is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $210.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

