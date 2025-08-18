Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $301.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.21 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

