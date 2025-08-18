Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $77,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $274.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

